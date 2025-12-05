Almost quarter of adults aged 16+ in EU living with disability

Credit: Belga

Nearly a quarter of people aged 16 and over in the European Union live with disability Eurostat reports.

The incidence of disability grows with age — just 7.1% of those aged 16 to 24 reported a disability, compared with 72.3% among people aged 85 and above.

More than one in four people with disabilities, or 28.7%, were at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

The data also showed differences in educational attainment. Among young people with disabilities aged 25–34, 30% had completed higher education, Eurostat noted.

The findings were published to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December each year.

