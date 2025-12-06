Washington remains Europe's 'greatest ally,' says Kaja Kallas

EU High Representative and Vice-President for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. Credit: Belga / AFP

The United States remains the European Union’s “greatest ally,” said EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas on Saturday, following the release of a new American security strategy described as strongly nationalist.

Speaking at a conference in Doha, Qatar, Kallas acknowledged the criticisms surrounding the document. “Of course, there are many criticisms, but I believe some of them are justified,” she said, adding, “The United States is still our greatest ally (…) we haven’t always agreed on certain subjects, but the core principle remains the same. We are the greatest allies, and we must stay united.”

The US strategy, published overnight from Thursday to Friday by Donald Trump’s administration, warns of a potential “civilisational erasure” of Europe. The document predicts that, if current trends persist, Europe could become “unrecognisable” within 20 years or less.

Spanning 33 pages, the strategy emphasises the need to “restore American supremacy” in Latin America. It also outlines a planned “reconfiguration” of US military presence worldwide, aiming to focus on urgent threats to the American continent while reducing involvement in regions deemed less crucial to US national security in recent years or decades.

