EU backs new Council of Europe treaty on environmental crime

Credit: Belga

The European Union is set to introduce new standards to combat environmental crime.

The agreement sets out clear definitions for environmental offences and requires countries to impose tough penalties on those found guilty of serious environmental harm, the European Commission said in a statement.

It aims to strengthen prevention, speed up cross-border investigations, and enhance international cooperation on illegal dumping, pollution, and wildlife trafficking.

The so called convention for the protection of environment will extend standards across a wider European and international framework.

The agreement includes measures for improved information exchange and more consistent data collection on environmental crime among participating countries, the European Commission said.