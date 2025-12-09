EU Charter of Fundamental Rights marks 25 years of legal protection

The European Commission. Credit: Belga

The Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union is marking its 25th anniversary.

The Charter lists 50 rights and freedoms, such as dignity, equality, and freedom of movement, that apply to everyone in the EU.

Since the Treaty of Lisbon in 2009, these rights have been legally binding for EU institutions and member states when implementing EU law, the European Commission points out.

The Commission issues annual reports to track how these rights are upheld across the bloc.

The Charter covers six main areas: dignity, freedoms, equality, solidarity, citizens’ rights, and justice.

Rights protected include personal data protection, fair working conditions, freedom of speech, voting rights, and access to education and healthcare.

The EU is founded on fundamental rights, democracy, and the rule of law, with protecting democracy and EU values remaining a key priority, the Commission emphasised. Ensuring the Charter’s rights are upheld remains a continuous effort.

