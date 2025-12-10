Over 4.3 million Ukrainians in EU under temporary protection

Credit: Belga

Over 4.3 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country in 2022 live in the European Union under temporary protection.

The majority of Ukrainians under this scheme live in Germany, which accommodates roughly 1.23 million people, followed by Poland with 965,000 and Czechia with 393,000, according to new figures released by Eurostat.

These three countries collectively house over 60% of all Ukrainians with temporary protection in the EU.

Temporary protection status is a special immigration arrangement that grants displaced people immediate residence and access to essential services during crises, such as the war in Ukraine.

The status is based on an EU-wide decision introduced after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Monthly applications and extensions

EU member states issued over 74,000 new temporary protection decisions to people fleeing Ukraine in October — the second highest monthly number in 2025 after an earlier peak in September, Eurostat reports.

The increase in applications followed a Ukrainian government decree at the end of August 2025 allowing men aged 18 to 22 to leave the country without restriction.

Czechia, Poland, and Estonia had the highest ratios of protected Ukrainians relative to their populations.

Most people receiving temporary protection were Ukrainian citizens, making up more than 98% of all beneficiaries in the EU as of October 2025, according to the report.

Women aged 18 and over accounted for nearly 44% of recipients, minors for about 31%, and adult men for 25%.

The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for those who fled Ukraine, moving the expiration from March 2026 to March 2027, according to a decision adopted by the European Council in June 2025.