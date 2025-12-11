EU struggles to fill top management roles as vacancy rates hit 8.4%

Credit: Belga

Sales, marketing and development managers in the European Union had the highest job vacancy rate in 2024, with 8.4% of positions unfilled, Eurostat reports.

The data indicate that jobs in this managerial category are in highest demand, suggesting employers across the EU face significant challenges recruiting staff in these roles.

Manufacturing labourers and clerical support workers followed, each with a 7.3% vacancy rate.

Other sales positions saw a vacancy rate of 6.1%, while artistic, cultural and culinary associate professionals had a rate of 6.0%, according to the latest statistics.

High vacancy rates in specific sectors

The figures are based in part on online job advertisements, which Eurostat described as "experimental statistics".

Online job ads were a key data source, meaning public sector roles like healthcare and teaching may appear less often in this dataset as they are less frequently advertised online, Eurostat said.

Information technology professions may be over-represented in the results due to their frequent appearance in online job advertisements.

