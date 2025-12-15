Russian central bank files lawsuit seeking €200 billion from Euroclear

Headquarters of the Euroclear Group financial institute in Brussels. Credit: Belga

The Russian central bank has filed a lawsuit to reclaim 18.2 trillion roubles, around €200 billion, from the Belgian financial institution Euroclear, the Russian news agency Tass reported on Monday.

On Friday, it was revealed that the Russian central bank had initiated legal proceedings against Euroclear, which holds some €185 billion in Russian assets frozen as a result of the war in Ukraine. The case has been brought before an arbitration court in Moscow.

The bank hopes to recover its financial losses through this legal action. According to Tass, the bank is claiming 18.2 trillion roubles, which corresponds to the frozen funds and lost income.

The news comes just days before EU leaders meet this week to discuss the possibility of unlocking the Russian Frozen assets.

Related News