EU employment rate steady at 76.2%

The employment rate for adults aged 20 to 64 in the European Union stands at 76.2%, Eurostat reports.

Malta, Estonia, Croatia, Portugal, and Romania saw the largest increases in the employment rate in 2025, with Malta leading at a 1.2% increase from the previous year.

Estonia followed with a 0.8% increase, while Croatia, Portugal, and Romania each recorded a 0.6% rise.

The employment rate was stable in Denmark and the Netherlands during this period, new data show.

Ten EU countries experienced a decrease in employment, with Belgium seeing the largest drop at -0.7%.

Luxembourg and Ireland followed, each with a decrease of -0.5%, Eurostat says.

The employment data is largely unchanged from 2024.