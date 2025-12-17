EU energy use drops to lowest level since 1990

Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The European Union’s primary energy consumption fell to 1,202 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) in 2024, a 0.8% decrease compared to 2023, and its lowest level since 1990, according to Eurostat.

Primary energy consumption refers to the total amount of energy used by all sectors in an economy, including energy supply losses, before it is transformed into products such as electricity or fuels for use by consumers.

The EU’s current consumption is now 21.1% above the 2030 target of 992.5 Mtoe, narrowing the gap from previous years.

In 2006, when consumption peaked at 1,511 Mtoe, the EU was 52.3% over the 2030 target.

Final energy consumption — which measures the energy actually used by end consumers in homes, industry, and transport — reached 900 Mtoe in 2024, an increase of 0.7% on the previous year, the data show.

2030 energy targets

Final energy consumption in 2024 was 18% above the EU’s 2030 target of 763 Mtoe, Eurostat reported.

The lowest figure on record for final energy use was 893 Mtoe in 2020.

The energy figures are used to track the EU’s progress towards goals set in the 2023 revision of the Directive on energy efficiency, the statistical office emphasised.

This directive legally requires the EU to reduce primary and final energy consumption to below 992.5 Mtoe and 763 Mtoe respectively by 2030.

