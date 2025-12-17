EU service exports to non-EU countries rose 8% in 2024

Credit: Unsplash.com

Exports of services from the European Union to countries outside the bloc reached €1.57 trillion in 2024, an increase of 8% compared to 2023.

Imports of services from non-EU countries into the EU totalled €1.37 trillion, up 7% over the same period, Eurostat informed on Wednesday.

The figures confirm a continued rise in service trade following disruptions in 2020 caused by the global pandemic.

The EU's trade in services balance — the difference between exports and imports — climbed to €194 billion in 2024, the highest level recorded in the past decade.

United States and United Kingdom are key trade partners

The United States was the EU's largest trading partner for services exports, with a total value of €344 billion, accounting for 22% of all extra-EU service exports.

The United Kingdom followed, with exports valued at €294 billion or 19%, and Switzerland came next, at €162 billion or 10%.

For imports, the United States was again the largest source, providing €483 billion or 35% of all services imported from outside the EU.

The United Kingdom supplied €248 billion, representing 18%, while Switzerland was the source of €99 billion, or 7%.

Services include sectors such as finance, travel, telecommunications, and professional business support, as defined by Eurostat.