EU agriculture prices surge by 3% in 2025

Credit: Unsplash.com

Average agricultural prices in the European Union rose by 3% in early estimates for 2025 compared to the previous year, while costs for goods and services used in agriculture increased by less than 1%.

The latest figures issued by Eurostat Thursday indicate that the uptick follows a small decline in prices seen in 2024, which came after a period of increases stretching from 2021 to 2023.

Among different types of agricultural goods, price changes in 2025 were mixed.

The price of cattle increased by 26%, eggs rose by 23%, and fruit and milk each climbed by 10%. Poultry prices went up by 9%.

In contrast, olive oil registered a significant decrease of 37%.

Prices for potatoes, including seed potatoes, dropped by 22%. Lower prices were also noted for pigs (down 6%) and cereals (down 1%).

Input costs — the prices paid by farmers for items such as fertilisers and energy — showed modest movements in 2025.

Prices for fertilisers and soil improvers rose by 5%, and veterinary expenses were up by 3%.

However, prices fell for energy lubricants (down 2%), as well as for seeds, planting stock and plant protection products (all down 1%).

Milk prices rise in most EU countries

Milk prices saw increases in all EU member states except Greece.

In Denmark, milk prices climbed by 21%, in Estonia by 20%, and by 17% in both Lithuania and Czechia.

Greece was the only country to see a decline — milk prices there fell by 3%.