EU Parliament denounces human rights abuses in Azerbaijan, Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau

The European Parliament has adopted three resolutions addressing concerns over human rights abuses and political instability in Azerbaijan, Nigeria, and Guinea-Bissau.

The Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) condemned the detention and sentencing of academics Bahruz Samadov and Igbal Abilov in Azerbaijan, citing what they described as misuse of national security laws to suppress freedom of expression and public criticism, the parliamentary press service said in a statement on Thursday.

The MEPs also called for the release of all political prisoners, including Gubad Ibadoghlu and Fazil Gasimov, and criticised the recent arrest of opposition leader Ali Karimli on 1 December 2025.

The Parliament’s resolution urges the European Union to consider sanctions against Azerbaijani officials responsible for these actions and states that future partnership agreements with the country should depend on progress in human rights and the rule of law.

The resolution was adopted with 477 votes in favour, 7 against, and 69 abstentions.

Focus on security and education in Nigeria

A separate resolution responded to a mass abduction that took place on 21 November in Niger State, Nigeria, where over 300 students and 12 staff members were kidnapped from St Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri.

The MEPs expressed support for the victims and noted the widespread closures of schools in Nigeria due to repeated security incidents, which have denied many children access to education.

The MEPs called for independent investigations, prosecution of those responsible in line with international law, and measures to ensure disrupted students continue learning.

The resolution also urged authorities to address ongoing insecurity and violence, especially against Christian communities in the region. The measure was approved by 519 votes in favour, 2 against, and 50 abstentions.

Political instability in Guinea-Bissau

The European Parliament adopted a third resolution on the situation in Guinea-Bissau after the military seized power three days after the country’s general elections in November 2025, where the main opposition party was excluded from the ballot.

The MEPs demanded the release of detained opposition leaders, accountability for human rights abuses, and publication of verified election results without interference.

The Parliament recommended that the European Union review its relationships and funding to ensure no support is given to the military authorities and encouraged the Council to consider sanctions against those involved in the coup and related abuses. This resolution passed with 535 votes in favour, none against, and 42 abstentions.