Brazilian president urges EU to sign 'courageous' trade deal

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Credit: Ricardo Stuckert Filho/Flickr.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has urged the European Union to show “courage” following the postponed signing of the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement.

Speaking at the South American bloc’s summit in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, Lula said political will and bravery are essential to conclude negotiations that have been ongoing for 26 years.

The deal between Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the EU was initially expected to be signed on Saturday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and a majority of EU nations.

However, the signing was delayed due to opposition from European farmers, particularly in Belgium, France, and Italy.

Lula expressed disappointment over the postponement, highlighting the missed opportunity to send a strong message in support of multilateralism and strengthen strategic positions amid growing global competition.

“Unfortunately, Europe has not yet made up its mind,” Lula said, adding that he had received a letter from Von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel expressing hopes for approval of the agreement in January.

If enacted, the agreement would allow European exports of goods such as vehicles, machinery, wine, and spirits to increase in South America.

In return, South American exports like meat, sugar, rice, honey, and soybeans would gain easier access to European markets, causing concern among impacted industries.

