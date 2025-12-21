Cyprus EU Presidency: ‘The story of Europe is the story of peace over conflict'

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Wall of Heroes in Kyiv, 4 December 2025. “Ukraine will be a central priority”. Credit: Cyprus EU Presidency

Cyprus will take over the rotating EU Presidency from Denmark on 1 January and chair it until 30 June 2026 under the motto “An Autonomous Union – Open to the World”. During this six-month period, Cyprus will lead the work of the Council of the European Union, building co-operation and agreement between the member states.

The official opening ceremony of the Cyprus EU Presidency will take place on 7 January in Nicosia and include a joint meeting of the Cypriot government and the European Commission’s College of Commissioners. This is Cyprus’s second Presidency, following the first in 2012 after it joined the EU in 2004. It is also the last of a trio of Presidencies chaired by Poland, Denmark and now Cyprus.

“Cyprus proudly assumes the Presidency of the Council of the European Union,” the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, said in a message today. “For six months, the heart of our Union will beat from its southeasternmost corner. From its last divided, still occupied member state.”

Since 1974, Cyprus has been divided into a Greek Cypriot part, the Republic of Cyprus, and a northern Turkish Cypriot part on about one-third of the island.

In 1983 the northern part declared itself the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which is only recognized by Turkey. The Cyprus conflict has until now evaded a solution despite an UN-led peace process and EU support. Despite its own unsolved conflict, the Cyprus issue is not mentioned in the Cyprus Presidency programme.

“The story of Europe is the story of peace over conflict, unity over division, freedom over oppression,” the Cypriot President added. “In Cyprus, still divided and under occupation for more than half a century, we live with the unbearable pain of division. But we also know the power of unity. And we look to the European project and its unifying power as our source of renewed and unyielding hope.”

“The Cyprus EU Presidency rises to this moment with a clear vision: For a Europe that can stand taller and bolder in a turbulent, shifting world. Stable, strong, secure. An autonomous Union. Open to the world…Europe is, at its heart, an evolutionary project. It only works when we take it forward. And that is what we must do. Together.”

The programme focuses on achieving ‘autonomy’ for the EU as whole in a number of policy areas or priorities: Defence, security and preparedness, competitiveness, ‘open to the world’ (foreign affairs), ‘values that leave no one behind’, an agricultural sector ‘that secures EU food production’, and the long-term budget (the MFF).

“European autonomy is layered and multifaceted: from security and defence, to energy and trade, to competitiveness alongside the green transition, to digital innovation with social cohesion,” the programme explains. “This is Europe’s moment to define and reshape its future through an assertive autonomy trajectory.”

Among the many actions in the programme, te Brussels Times extracted a selection of actions or proposals. Under defence, security and preparedness, Cyprus will focus on the swift implementation of the White Paper on the Future of European Defence and the accompanying Readiness Roadmap 2030.

Ensuring freedom of navigation and security across all maritime routes are essential elements for an island country located in the Mediterranean Sea. The Presidency will advance the implementation of the EU Maritime Security Strategy, addressing the threats in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa which have disrupted the passage through the Suez Canal.

Water resilience has emerged as another critical dimension of security for countries threatened of droughts because of climate change. The Presidency will support the implementation of the European Water Resilience Strategy, ensuring access to clean and affordable water for all.

Attacks on democracy - including disinformation, foreign interference, pressures on media freedom, hate speech and electoral manipulation – is also a security issue. The Cyprus Presidency will work closely with the Commission and Member States to strengthen democratic resilience through initiatives such as the EU Democracy Package .

Under competitiveness, the Presidency will among others prioritise regulatory simplification, by advancing the omnibus proposals to streamline EU rules and reduce red tape. This can also mean deregulation but this is not mentioned in the programme.

Under ‘Open to the world’, the Cyprus Presidency says that it is firmly committed to advancing the enlargement agenda in a credible manner, by delivering tangible results on a merit-based process. “Ukraine will be a central priority”.

The New Pact for the Mediterranean, that was adopted last November, is also important for Cyprus. The Presidency will promote its objectives and implementation, including complementarity with India-Middle East - Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). In the framework of the Foreign Affairs Council, the programme lists a number of other issues but without entering into any details.

“The EU should also remain committed to supporting the implementation of the comprehensive peace plan in Gaza and facilitating the distribution of humanitarian aid at scale into Gaza, including via the Cyprus Maritime Corridor”. The Corridor for humanitarian aid was launched in March 2024 and operated briefly during the Gaza war when a temporary port built by the US was functioning.

Since then, a ceasefire has entered into force in Gaza but the difficult issue of advancing Trump’s peace plan to the second phase is not mentioned. Another difficult issue is the need to enhance EU-US ties. The Presidency says that it will actively promote a constructive, inclusive and mutually beneficial EU–US dialogue across all major areas of cooperation.

“This will include economic relations and the implementation of the EU-US Joint Statement of 21 August 2025, technology and innovation, security and defence, coordination on Ukraine and the Middle East, energy and connectivity, counter-narcotics and law enforcement cooperation, and achieving full EU-US visa reciprocity.”

Under ‘An autonomous union of values that leave no on behind’, the Cyprus Presidency will focus on affordable housing, promoting the implementation of the European Affordable Housing Plan. It will also support the implementation of the Anti-Poverty Strategy, the European Child Guarantee, and advance initiatives that secure an unobstructed supply of safe, high-quality food for all.

Particular attention will also be devoted to mental health, highlighting the importance of active engagement of all stakeholders in the development of relevant policies, with a special focus on youth.

Under ‘An agricultural sector that secures EU food production’, the issue of animal welfare is mentioned briefly.

“The Cyprus Presidency will take forward the proposal for the Regulation on the protection of animals during transport to achieve the highest possible level of animal protection, taking into consideration the specificities of the Member States and the needs of the sector’s businesses. Progress on simplification proposals on the EU animal welfare legislation will also be pursued.”

Last but not the least: The long-term EU budget for 2028 – 2034. “The Cyprus Presidency, building on the progress achieved, will significantly advance negotiations on all sectoral legislative files of the proposed MFF (multi-annual financial framework).” Compared to other EU Presidency programmes, the Cyprus programme includes important specific actions but it also lacks details on other actions.