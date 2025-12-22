EU services sector outpaces industry since pandemic

Credit: Pixabay

The production of services in the European Union grew by 16.4% in October and September 2025 compared to the period before the Covid-19 outbreak, while industry noted an increase of 2.3%.

Trade and construction have now returned to levels seen just before the pandemic, with trade up by 0.1% and construction by 0.2% from February 2020, Eurostat announced on Monday.

The data refer to production indices, which track changes in output for major economic sectors in the EU, excluding financial and public services for the services sector and including areas such as motor vehicle sales, wholesale, and retail within trade.

During the initial months of the Covid-19 crisis, the EU economy saw sharp declines in all four sectors between February and April 2020 — industry fell by 27.3%, construction by 26.7%, trade by 22.3%, and services by 17.0%.

Diverging paths after recovery

By early 2021, most sectors had recovered to pre-pandemic production levels, according to Eurostat.

In early 2022, production trends shifted — services continued steady growth, while industrial production, construction, and trade either stagnated or declined.

These figures reflect the latest developments as monitored through October 2025.