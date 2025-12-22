EU moves entire thermal power plant to Ukraine in unprecedented operation

Credit: Unsplash.com

A thermal power plant has been successfully moved from Lithuania to Ukraine, in what the European Commission describes as its largest coordinated logistics operation to date.

The transfer of the plant, which took 11 months and involved 149 separate shipments weighing a total of 2,399 tonnes, was completed following months of sustained Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the European Commission announced in a statement on Monday.

Key components, including large transformers and stators weighing up to 172 tonnes each, were transported with assistance from Poland’s Governmental Agency for Strategic Reserves.

The plant is now supplying electricity to approximately 1 million Ukrainians, restoring critical capacity to Ukraine’s national power grid and making possible emergency repairs in areas where infrastructure had been severely damaged.

Over 40 shipments involved oversized cargo, presenting logistical and transport challenges.

The European Union Civil Protection Mechanism, a framework designed for disaster response and coordination among EU states and partners, helped manage the complex operation.

Wide-ranging support for Ukraine’s energy and humanitarian needs

EU support through this mechanism has so far included the delivery of 9,500 power generators and 7,200 transformers to Ukraine’s energy sector, helping meet the needs of around 9 million people, according to information provided in the announcement.

Total humanitarian aid delivered to Ukraine by the European Commission exceeds €1.2 billion, alongside more than 160,000 tonnes of relief items.

All 27 EU members and six partner countries — including Norway, Turkey, North Macedonia, Iceland, Serbia, and Moldova — have provided direct assistance via the mechanism.

Since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine in February 2022, the EU has also coordinated the medical evacuation of over 4,700 Ukrainian patients to hospitals across 22 countries for specialised treatment.

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism coordinates emergency requests from countries in need, bringing together member states and participating nations to provide support ranging from relief items and expertise to civil protection teams and specialised equipment.

The operation was carried out as part of wider EU efforts to support Ukraine’s energy security and resilience against Russia's war of aggression.