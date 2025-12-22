EU launches €95m support for displaced communities in Sudan

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Union has announced the start of three projects worth €95 million to assist communities in Sudan affected by conflict and displacement.

The projects will be implemented by the World Food Programme, the Danish Refugee Council, and CARE Netherlands, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Monday.

These initiatives will cover several regions of Sudan, including Khartoum, Gedaref, Kassala, Red Sea, Northern State, Central and South Darfur, White Nile, River Nile, and North and South Kordofan.

The EU expects the projects to benefit over 500,000 people. Planned activities include vocational training, grants for small businesses, school meal programmes, and support services such as safe spaces and shelters for those in need.

EU Ambassador Wolfram Vetter said the funding is intended to address the needs of vulnerable groups, including children, young people, women, and girls, many of whom have been displaced by ongoing armed conflict.

Support for jobs, food and safety

Key components of the aid include providing youth with career training and start-up kits for small businesses, financial assistance for vulnerable families, and backing for micro and small enterprises.

Measures to strengthen social safety nets and create referral pathways are also planned, offering broader support for at-risk groups.

The projects are designed to tackle local priorities such as unemployment, food insecurity, and inequalities in education. Efforts will focus especially on improving conditions for children, young people, women, and people with disabilities.

The duration of the planned support is set at 48 months.