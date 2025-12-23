EU toy imports rise as holiday shopping ramps up

Credit: Unsplash.com

Toy imports into the European Union reached €7.1 billion from countries outside the EU in 2024, increasing by €0.6 billion compared with the previous year.

Toy exports from the EU to countries outside its borders amounted to €2.5 billion in 2024, up €0.2 billion from 2023, Eurostat informed in a release on Tuesday.

China remained the EU’s largest toy supplier, accounting for 80% of the bloc’s toy imports — worth €5.6 billion.

Vietnam provided 6% of imports (€418 million), while the United Kingdom supplied 3% (€188 million).

Germany and the Netherlands were the top EU countries importing toys from outside the bloc, each responsible for 17% of imports. France accounted for 14% of toy imports by value, according to the latest data.

Key export destinations and leading exporters

The United Kingdom received the largest share of toy exports from the EU, totalling €838 million or 33% of extra-EU exports in 2024.

Switzerland was the next top destination with 13% (€315 million), followed by the United States at 10% (€245 million).

Three EU countries made up almost 60% of extra-EU toy exports by value. Czechia was the primary exporter at 28%, ahead of Germany (17%) and Belgium (13%).