EU disburses €2.3b payment to Ukraine for public finances, reforms

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has sent €2.3 billion to Ukraine, supporting the country’s budget and administration as the war with Russia continues.

This marks the sixth regular transfer under the Ukraine Facility — the European Union’s main funding programme for Ukraine’s recovery and reform, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The scheme is designed to help stabilise Ukraine’s finances while also supporting measures needed for Ukraine to move towards EU membership.

EU payments to Ukraine under the programme have reached €26.8 billion since March 2024, nearly 70% of the funds allocated for the Facility’s first phase.

The latest payment followed Ukraine’s progress on a series of reforms. These cover areas such as management of public finances, improvements to the judiciary, changes in financial markets, decentralisation, policies for agriculture, oversight of critical raw materials, and environmental measures related to the green transition.

Reforms assessed for continued EU funding

Ukraine submitted a partial payment request in November, and in December, EU Council officials endorsed the European Commission’s assessment that Ukraine had fulfilled eight key reform indicators linked to this latest payment, along with one outstanding criterion from an earlier round.

The Ukraine Facility is considered instrumental in supporting Ukraine’s path towards joining the European Union and maintaining its reform momentum during the ongoing conflict, the Commission added.