EU angry over Atlantic mackerel fishing quotas set without it

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has raised concerns about a recently signed deal on mackerel fishing quotas between the United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland, and the Faroe Islands, following a meeting on 15 December 2025.

The new agreement was reached without prior consultation with the European Union, which shares interests in the North-East Atlantic mackerel stock, the Commission declared in a statement on Tuesday.

The International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES), which provides scientific advice on fish stocks, has recommended a total allowable catch (TAC) of no more than 174,357 tonnes for 2026. However, the four-party arrangement sets the TAC at 299,010 tonnes, exceeding the advised limit by 72%.

Overfishing pressures and risks to fish stocks

The mackerel population in the North-East Atlantic has already been negatively affected by overfishing over the years, the Commission said.

When Russia’s annual catch — estimated to have exceeded 100,000 tonnes in previous years — is taken into account, total fishing pressure in 2026 could rise above 400,000 tonnes, well above scientific recommendations.

The European Commission warned that this increased pressure carries the risk of permanent damage to the mackerel stock and could affect those who rely on the industry for their livelihoods.

EU officials said that the European Union has set its own provisional quota for mackerel fishing, in line with scientific advice and existing agreements such as the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

The Commission will seek clarification from the signatories of the agreement and examine how the arrangement fits with international law.