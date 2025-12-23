EU seeks public input for its Arctic Policy review

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission has begun a public consultation as part of a planned update to the EU’s Arctic Policy, inviting feedback from member states, Indigenous and local communities, industry, academics, and civil society.

Contributions will be collected until 16 March 2026, allowing a broad range of perspectives from stakeholders on topics such as climate change, sustainable development, environmental protection, international cooperation, and security in the Arctic, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The review process was announced by the European Commission President to ensure the EU’s Arctic Policy remains relevant given ongoing environmental and geopolitical changes in the region.

Key issues for feedback include the impact of climate change such as receding sea ice, new trade routes, infrastructure challenges, increased environmental pressure, socio-economic impacts, and connectivity within and beyond the Arctic region.

Focus on changing climate and global interest

The EU’s Arctic Policy covers a complex and evolving set of challenges, including the need to protect the unique Arctic environment, respond to increased global attention, and address rising strategic and geopolitical importance, the European Commission stated.

Feedback from the consultation will guide future policy actions, with the results informing the next steps as the EU reviews its approach to maintaining peace, sustainable development, and respecting both the ecological and cultural significance of the Arctic.