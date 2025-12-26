EU prepared to collaborate with newly elected president of Honduras

The European Union has congratulated Nasry Asfura, the newly elected President of Honduras, and has expressed willingness to collaborate with him.

Honduran voters turned out in large numbers on 30 November to take part in the country’s national elections, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement on Thursday, Christmas Day.

The polls were observed by a significant group of both national and international monitors, including a full EU Election Observation Mission, it said further.

After an extended period of processing ballots, Honduras’s National Electoral Council announced the final results. Nasry Asfura has been elected as the new President of Honduras.

International reaction

The European Union congratulated President Asfura on his victory and indicated its intention to cooperate with the new administration.

The EEAS also confirmed ongoing commitment to developing joint priorities and further strengthening relations with Honduras in areas of shared interest.