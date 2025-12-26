EU urges de-escalation, detainee release in Yemen's civil war

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Union and its member states have called for a reduction in tensions in Yemen's civil war and the immediate release of detained aid workers and diplomats.

The EU said it fully supports continuing efforts by the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, currently working to broker peace in the war-torn country, according to a statement of the European External Action Service (EEAS) released on Wednesday.

The EU expressed support for recent diplomatic moves to resolve the conflict, including an agreement reached in Muscat to begin a new phase of releasing people detained due to the fighting. This agreement covers detainees held by all sides.

The EU reiterated its commitment to Yemen’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial unity, as well as to the Presidential Leadership Council and the government of Yemen.

Condemnation of ongoing detentions

The EU strongly condemned the detention of staff from the United Nations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society, and diplomatic missions by the Houthi faction, calling for their immediate and unconditional release.

The EU also called on all parties involved in the conflict, and regional countries, to intensify diplomatic efforts and refrain from actions that could further escalate violence.