Zelensky 'gets nothing until I agree,' Trump warns

Credit: AFP / Belga

Donald Trump warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that no agreement was guaranteed ahead of their meeting on Sunday to discuss new proposals to end the war with Russia.

Speaking to Politico on Friday, the US president said Zelensky “has nothing until I give my approval.”

Trump expressed optimism about the talks, saying, “we’ll see what he has… I think it will go well with him. I think it will also go well with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin,” with whom he plans to speak “soon”.

Zelensky is set to travel to Florida on Sunday, where Trump is spending the Christmas holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The key issue to be discussed is the unresolved matter of territorial disputes in the negotiations aimed at ending the war with Russia.

The meeting follows Zelensky’s recent announcement of an updated US plan to end the war, revised after discussions with Ukrainian officials.

Moscow has criticised the updated plan, accusing Kyiv of trying to “undermine” the negotiations.

The document reportedly proposes freezing the current front line of the conflict but leaves Russia’s territorial claims — occupying over 19% of Ukraine — unaddressed.