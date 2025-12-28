The EU calls for Somalia's sovereignty to be respected

The European Union has called to respect Somalia’s sovereignty after Israel officially recognised the independence of Somaliland, a self-declared republic that broke away from Somalia in 1991.

The EU “reaffirms the importance of respecting the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia in accordance with its Constitution, the charters of the African Union and the United Nations,” EU foreign policy spokesman Anouar El Anouni said in a statement.

“This is essential for peace and stability across the Horn of Africa,” he added.

“The EU encourages constructive dialogue between Somaliland and the Federal Government of Somalia to resolve long-standing disputes,” the spokesperson added.

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland has sparked strong opposition.

Somalia described the move as a “deliberate attack” on its sovereignty. Egypt, Turkey, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation have all condemned Israel’s decision.

Somaliland, which positions itself strategically along the Gulf of Aden, operates its own currency, passports, and military.

The breakaway republic remains diplomatically isolated since its unilateral declaration of independence.