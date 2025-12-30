EU against Israel's recognition of Somaliland

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Union has declared itself against Israel's decision to recognise the independence of the breakaway region of Somaliland, and in favour of Somalia's territorial integrity.

Israel has recognised Somaliland as an independent state as of 26 December, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement on Saturday.

The EEAS responded by reiterating the European Union's support for Somalia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, citing the country's constitution and the principles laid out in the Charters of the African Union and the United Nations.

These international standards are intended to support peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, the EEAS stated.

Somaliland — a region in north-west Somalia — has operated separately from the rest of the country since declaring independence in 1991, but has yet to receive widespread international recognition.

Call for dialogue

The EEAS has encouraged Somaliland and the Federal Government of Somalia to engage in meaningful dialogue to address longstanding disputes.

The European Union urged that any solution should be reached through direct negotiation between the parties involved.