EU praises Kosovo’s election process, calls for swift government formation

The European Union has welcomed Kosovo's recent general elections and has urged the quick formation of a Cabinet in a statement by EU High Representative on Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas and Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos.

Kosovo held early parliamentary elections on 28 December, with wide participation across its communities, Kallas and Kos noted on Monday, as cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

They acknowledged what they described as strong voter engagement and a commitment to democratic procedures throughout the election.

Kosovo has faced a political stalemate since the February 2025 elections, and the EU expressed hopes for a rapid formation of a new Assembly and Government.

Kallas and Kos noted the continued presence of an Expert Electoral Mission — a team tasked with monitoring post-election procedures — in Kosovo to observe developments as the new administration takes shape.

Focus on reforms and post-election agreements

The EU urged the incoming government to accelerate reforms linked to the country’s path towards European Union membership, and to ensure that Growth Plan-related agreements are ratified by Parliament without delay.

The Growth Plan for the Western Balkans is a programme designed to support economic development in the region from 2024 to 2027.

Releasing additional funds was tied to specific measures, with 216 million euros of assistance already delivered following the recent local governance changes. The EU said it intends to release a further 205 million euros early next year.

Talks mediated by the EU on normalising relations between Kosovo and Serbia remain ongoing. The EU reaffirmed that the implementation of agreements on normalisation is required from both sides, without additional conditions or delays.

Kallas and Kos repeated the EU's readiness to host a high-level meeting between the two countries once circumstances are suitable.