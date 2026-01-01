EU's fireworks imports see sharp increase

Credit: Unsplash.com

Fireworks imports into the European Union rose sharply in 2024, reaching 120,000 tonnes and a total value of €406.7 million.

The increase represents a 9.5% growth in volume and a 21.5% rise in value compared with the previous year, Eurostat informed in a release on Wednesday.

Fireworks in this context refer to pyrotechnic devices used for entertainment, such as those seen at celebrations or public events.

Most fireworks brought into the EU from countries outside the bloc entered through the Netherlands, which accounted for 37% of total imports.

Germany handled 35.6% of fireworks imports, while Poland took a smaller share of 7.4%.

Import routes show regional hubs

These figures show the Netherlands and Germany as the main entry points for fireworks into the EU market.

The value and volume reported reflect imports from non-EU countries only.