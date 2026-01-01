EU worried by China’s military exercise around Taiwan

Credit: Unsplash.com

The EU has expressed concern that China’s recent military exercise near Taiwan has heightened tension across the Taiwan Strait, increasing risks to international peace and stability.

The EU emphasised that stability in the Taiwan Strait is vital for both regional and global security and economic prosperity, according to a statement by the spokesperson of the European External Action Service (EEAS) issued on Tuesday.

The Taiwan Strait, a body of water between mainland China and Taiwan, has long been a flashpoint, with both sides maintaining separate governments.

The EU called for restraint and urged all parties to avoid actions that could lead to further escalation, stating that disputes should be managed through dialogue.

EU calls for preservation of status quo

The EU said it has a direct interest in maintaining the current situation in the region.

The bloc reiterated its opposition to any changes made by force or coercion, and said it does not support unilateral steps that would alter the balance in the Taiwan Strait.

The EU also called for continued dialogue to resolve tensions peacefully.