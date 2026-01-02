Cyprus takes over rotating Presidency of EU Council

Credit: Unsplash.com

Cyprus has taken over the presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) from 1 January 2026.

The presidency of the Council rotates among member states every six months, with the presiding country responsible for chairing meetings and coordinating much of the work carried out by the Council, Eurostat explained in a release on Thursday.

The Council is one of the EU's main decision-making bodies, representing governments of member countries.

During its six-month term, Cyprus will lead discussions and negotiations on a range of issues affecting the EU, chair meetings at various levels, and contribute to shaping legislative priorities.

Eurostat released statistical data about Cyprus to mark the start of its presidency, providing insights into the country’s demographics, economy, and EU involvement.

Presidency rotates among EU countries every six months

Cyprus joins a long-standing rotation system under which each EU member state takes a turn in presiding over the Council and coordinating key initiatives.

This approach is designed to ensure continuity in the Council's work and representation for all member countries.

The figures and resources published by Eurostat include information on Cyprus’s population, key economic indicators, and its status as an EU member since 2004.