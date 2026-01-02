EU concerned by militia's conquest of Yemen's Hadramaut, Al Mahra

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Union has expressed concern by the conquest of Yemeni governorates of Hadramaut and Al Mahra by a militia affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

The EU warned that recent events in these two provinces could create new risks for the wider Gulf region, according to a spokesperson's statement released on Wednesday by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The EEAS called for all parties to de-escalate and refrain from actions that could threaten the stability of Yemen and neighbouring areas.

Hadramaut and Al Mahra are eastern Yemeni provinces that border Oman and Saudi Arabia. Both areas have seen increased political and military activity in recent weeks.

Call for unity and stability

The EU reaffirmed support for Yemen's unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

It also expressed backing for Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council and the country’s government.

Yemen has been affected by ongoing conflict since 2014, involving various local and international actors. The EEAS said the EU remains committed to supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict and restoring stability in Yemen and the region.