EU faces growing energy threats despite security laws offering stability

Credit: Unsplash.com

The EU faces continuing energy threats even though its security regulations have helped stabilise its electricity and gas supplies.

This conclusion is based on a review of energy security regulations, examining electricity and gas supply rules before and after recent crises, released by the European Commission on Monday.

The analysis covers two key European Union regulations on security of gas supply and electricity risk preparedness established in 2017 and 2019, prior to the energy crisis that affected both sectors.

The review assessed the effectiveness of these regulations in providing stable and uninterrupted energy supplies, as well as protecting vulnerable and critical users.

The findings show that the existing legislation made a positive contribution during periods of uncertainty.

However, the Commission found that the EU had to introduce emergency measures to address disruptions during the 2021-2023 energy crisis.

Looking ahead — plans for change

The review recommends a stronger and broader approach to securing gas and electricity in the EU, citing lessons from the Iberian Peninsula blackout in April 2025 and previous emergencies.

Risks to the EU energy system now include threats to physical infrastructure, cyber security, climate-related challenges, and changing global politics.

These factors are expected to be considered in a revised legislative framework, with proposals anticipated in the first half of 2026.

The evaluation included responses from stakeholders and EU citizens through public consultation and evidence gathering, feeding into the overall assessment of the energy security system.