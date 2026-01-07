Poland boosts integration of Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russia's war

Credit: Unsplash.com

Poland has come up with new measures to boost the integration of Ukrainians who have fled to the EU nation because of Russia's war of aggression.

The Polish government has launched an online data platform to provide detailed information about Ukrainian citizens living in the country, with new figures and surveys revealing shifts in policy and public attitudes towards integration, the European Commission announced in a release on Tuesday.

The interactive "Ukrainians in Poland" dashboard offers statistics covering demographic characteristics, employment, use of social services, healthcare and education, according to the Central Statistical Office of Poland.

Data are available from 2022 onward and can be explored at both national and local levels, through interactive maps and charts.

Legal changes introduced this year have extended the permitted stay for Ukrainians displaced by war until 4 March 2026.

Access to Polish employment, education, healthcare and collective accommodation has also been prolonged, Polish government figures show.

Eligibility for the 800+ child benefit — about €186 per child monthly — is now linked to parental employment, and uninsured adult Ukrainians have had the scope of medical services adjusted, while Ukrainian specialists may continue working as psychologists without formal diploma recognition until 2026.

Poland’s migrant integration policy gains ground

Poland recorded a score of 44 out of 100 in the latest Migrant Integration Policy Index (MIPEX 2025), a rise of 3 points since 2020.

The country ranks higher than Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Lithuania and Latvia but trails behind Romania, Slovenia, Estonia and Czechia, the MIPEX report stated.

Researchers noted that support for migrant children had increased following the arrival of large numbers from Ukraine.

A new government report on demographics highlights language barriers as a major challenge for Ukrainians, with limited Polish language skills making it difficult for many to obtain jobs in line with their qualifications, the Government Population Council found.

Recent surveys indicate mixed public support for government involvement in integration.

According to a study by Ipsos for More in Common Poland, 51% of respondents believe the state should actively support the integration of refugees and migrants, while 52% expressed positive views about migrant integration centres to assist newcomers with administration, employment and education. Community sponsorship, where citizens and local groups help refugee families settle, was supported by 47%.

A separate CBOS survey found that almost half (48%) of Poles favour welcoming Ukrainians displaced by war, with support more common among men, older people, large city residents, university graduates and left-wing voters. Meanwhile, 58% of respondents said they believe Ukrainians should work and pay taxes in Poland to be eligible for child benefits and free healthcare.