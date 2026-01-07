Coalition of Ukraine supporters outlines new security guarantees at Paris meeting

Credit: Ursula von der Leyen on X

Members of the Coalition of the Willing — including Ukraine, the United States, European states, and other partners — gathered in Paris to confirm their shared commitment to long-term peace and security for Ukraine.

At the meeting, representatives reiterated that Ukraine’s ability to defend itself is essential to both its own future and the wider security of Europe and the Atlantic region, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed in a statement on Tuesday night.

The coalition stated that any peace agreement must include strong security guarantees for Ukraine.

Guarantees to be activated if ceasefire agreed

The coalition said it stands ready to put in place political and legal guarantees, which would come into force following any ceasefire.

These would supplement individual security agreements between Ukraine and coalition members, each consistent with their national laws.

A proposed mechanism, led by the United States, would monitor and verify any ceasefire continuously. Coalition members would take part in both the monitoring and a special commission to investigate and address any breaches, the group confirmed in its latest statement.

Ongoing military support for the Ukrainian armed forces is also planned, including further defence packages, financing for weapons, and access to military depots for rapid reinforcement if needed. The coalition said it would provide technical help to Ukraine for building defensive structures.

Plans were made to establish a multinational force, consisting of contributions from coalition countries, for rebuilding and reassuring Ukraine’s military.

Military planning at air, sea, and land would be coordinated, with efforts led by European countries but also including non-European partners and the proposed support of the United States, according to the coalition.

Coalition members agreed to finalise binding commitments to support Ukraine in the event of renewed armed conflict with Russia.

This could include military, intelligence, logistical, diplomatic, and economic support, such as further sanctions, the statement said.

Coordination cell to be set up

A new coordination cell, involving the United States, Ukraine, and coalition members, will be set up at the Coalition Operational Headquarters in Paris to manage efforts and cooperation.

The coalition also highlighted plans for expanded defence cooperation with Ukraine, covering joint training, industry partnerships, and intelligence sharing.

These points were outlined in the coalition’s statement on the Paris meeting concerning security guarantees for Ukraine.