EU chiefs head on high-profile Middle East tour following Mediterranean Pact

European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa pictured during the round table photo opportunity at the start of the meeting at the European council summit, in Brussels, Thursday 20 March 2025. Credit: BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa are visiting Jordan, Syria and Lebanon this week, following the adoption of the Pact for the Mediterranean in November.

The visit will begin in Amman, where von der Leyen and Costa will attend the first-ever EU-Jordan Summit and meet King Abdullah II to reaffirm the EU’s strategic partnership with Jordan in the Middle East and Mediterranean, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

The leaders will review progress on the Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership agreement, which had been signed one year ago, and discuss future priorities.

Strengthening ties with Syria and Lebanon

On Friday, the EU Presidents are scheduled to travel to Damascus to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa, with a focus on deepening political and economic engagement, supporting Syria’s recovery and promoting civil peace, according to the episode.

Later the same day, von der Leyen and Costa plan to meet Lebanese President Aoun in Beirut, with discussions set to centre on enhancing prosperity, security and stability for Lebanon.