EU executive's review of Digital Markets Act draws over 450 public responses

Credit: Unsplash.com

The European Commission received more than 450 contributions to its recent public consultation regarding the ongoing review of the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Respondents included small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), major online platforms referred to as "gatekeepers", civil society groups, academics, and individual citizens, the Commission disclosed in a statement on Thursday.

Many contributions express broad support for the aims of the DMA, a regulatory framework designed to ensure fair competition and business practices in Europe's digital sector.

Participants cited benefits associated with the DMA and suggested further strengthening areas including interoperability — the ability of different digital systems to work together — as well as improving data access and portability, and expanding support for SMEs.

Some called for the law’s scope to be extended to better address developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing services.

Gatekeeper platforms voiced concerns about the impact of the regulation on user experience and questioned whether some requirements were proportionate, the latest statement revealed.

Ongoing review mandated by law

The Commission stated that its assessment of the consultation will feed into a broader review report, which is due to be sent to the European Parliament, the Council, and the European Economic and Social Committee by 3 May 2026.

Under the DMA, a full review must be conducted every three years to examine whether its rules remain effective as digital markets evolve.

The most recent public consultation launched on 3 July 2025 included a call for evidence and a dedicated questionnaire about artificial intelligence, published on 26 August 2025. Submissions to the call for evidence are now publicly accessible.

The Digital Markets Act was introduced to curb unfair practices by dominant technology platforms, aiming to support competition and protect consumers in the EU.