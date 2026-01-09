Housing costs, rents soar across EU

Credit: Unsplash.com

Housing prices in the European Union rose by 5.5% in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024, while rents increased by 3.1%.

Within just three months — compared with the previous quarter — housing prices increased by 1.6% and rents climbed by 0.9%, Eurostat revealed in a release on Friday.

Since 2010, rents and housing prices have moved in different ways, with rents rising steadily while house prices have shown more fluctuation.

Over the past decade — from 2015 to the third quarter of 2025 — housing prices in the EU increased by 63.6%, while rents rose by 21.1%.

Strongest growth in Hungary, Portugal, and Lithuania

Comparing 2015 to the third quarter of 2025, housing prices increased more than rents in 25 EU countries with available data.

The largest housing price increase was recorded in Hungary, where prices rose by 275%.

Price increases of over 100% were also seen in Portugal (+169%), Lithuania (+162%), and Bulgaria (+156%).

Finland was the only country where housing prices declined during this period — by 2%.

Rents increased in all 27 EU countries over the same decade. Hungary again saw the highest jump, with rents rising by 107%. Lithuania (+85%), Slovenia (+76%), Poland (+75%), and Ireland (+74%) also saw notable increases.