EU celebrates contribution to fight against apartheid with South Africa exhibition

Credit: EU Delegation to South Africa

A new exhibition at Freedom Park in Pretoria organized with EU assistance examines the role of European countries in supporting South Africa’s fight against apartheid.

The exhibition, titled "Threads of Solidarity: European Support for the Struggle Against Apartheid," has been launched by Freedom Park Heritage Site in partnership with the Delegation of the European Union to South Africa and embassies of EU Member States, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Thursday.

The exhibition aims to document over 70 years of engagement between Europe and South Africa in opposing racial segregation policies.

Through a combination of storytelling, an interactive map, and visual displays, the exhibition details how governments, organisations and individuals from EU member countries supported the anti-apartheid movement.

Central to the display is a quilt-like installation with 27 symbolic squares, each depicting the contribution of an EU Member State through stories of diplomats, citizens, artists, students, and activists.

Visitors to the exhibition can walk through the displays and interact with a map highlighting specific acts of solidarity from various European countries, according to the organisers.

Interactive display and long-term tour

The exhibition is open to the public at Freedom Park until March 2026, with plans for it to tour South Africa afterwards.

Freedom Park CEO Jane Mufamadi described the exhibition as a reaffirmation of commitment to human dignity and social justice.

EU Ambassador Sandra Kramer stated that the project reflects shared values of democracy, equality, freedom and the rule of law.

The exhibition marks over 30 years since the end of apartheid and the start of democracy in South Africa, during which the country has partnered with the European Union in several areas.