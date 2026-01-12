EU leaders visit Damascus to launch new chapter in relations with Syria

Credit: European Commission

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Costa met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Shaara in Damascus, marking the first high-level EU visit since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

The discussions focused on building a new political partnership supporting a peaceful transition and reconciliation in Syria, the European Commission said in a statement on Friday.

Plans centre on Syria’s regional reintegration, enhanced trade cooperation under the Pact for the Mediterranean, and a financial support package for 2026 and 2027 totalling around €620 million.

Von der Leyen said that Syria’s path towards reconciliation and renewal would need sustained efforts and time, adding that current reforms would continue to receive support from the European Union.

Support for recovery and transition

The financial package for Syria will include humanitarian aid, early recovery measures, and direct bilateral assistance, according to the European Commission’s announcement.

Since 2011, the EU has provided over €38 billion in political and financial assistance for Syria, with an emphasis on humanitarian needs and institutional rebuilding.

In March 2025, Syria’s transitional authorities attended the Brussels Conference for the first time, with overall pledges reaching €5.8 billion for Syria and neighbouring countries.

The EU pledged €2.5 billion for 2025 and 2026, European Commission figures show.

The EU also highlighted the lifting of all economic sanctions on Syria in 2025 and joint efforts to promote dialogue, including the Day of Dialogue in Damascus, which gathered over 300 representatives from Syria’s civil society to discuss the country’s future.

As part of supporting long-term recovery and transition, the EU has mobilised more than €424 million in additional funding for Syria, including a €175 million package dedicated to socio-economic recovery, institution-building, and the promotion of human rights and accountability.

The EU noted ongoing support for refugees from Syria and their host communities in the wider region.