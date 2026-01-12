EU leaders praise Lebanon’s progress, support future partnership

Credit: EU Council press service on X

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa met Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Beirut, marking the first anniversary of President Aoun’s nomination.

Von der Leyen and Costa acknowledged measures taken to support Lebanon’s security and economy, calling these steps essential for the country’s recovery and reconstruction, the European Commission informed in a statement on Friday.

They reiterated the EU’s support for Lebanon’s democratic institutions and stressed the importance of the forthcoming legislative elections.

Von der Leyen said that Europe and Lebanon share “deep Mediterranean roots and a long tradition of exchange, dialogue and cooperation”, and that the EU stands ready to deepen the partnership “even more”.

New Strategic Partnership conditional on reforms

The EU is prepared to begin talks on a Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership with Lebanon when conditions permit, the Commission said.

Progress on reforms such as the overhaul of the banking sector and improvements to state institutions is supported by the EU.

Von der Leyen reaffirmed EU support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and security institutions, including the Lebanese Armed Forces, Internal Security Forces, and General Security.

She called for all non-state armed groups to be disarmed and emphasised the necessity of a diplomatic solution for regional stability. She said all parties must fully respect the 27 November 2024 ceasefire agreement.

In December 2025, Lebanon and the EU held their ninth Association Council meeting in Brussels — the first in eight years — reviewing their partnership and discussing further cooperation under the Pact for the Mediterranean. The EU noted that the next Action Plan under the pact is set for March 2026.

A €1 billion EU support package for Lebanon, launched in May 2024, allocates €500 million for 2024–2025, with funding for basic services, security, governance reforms, and post-conflict recovery.

Preparation for the second instalment of €500 million for 2026–2027 is currently under way.