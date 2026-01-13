Venezuela says it is ready for 'new agenda' with EU

Interim President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez

Venezuela has expressed readiness for a “new agenda” with the European Union (EU) following a candid meeting between diplomats from both sides, amid US pressure after the capture of President Nicolás Maduro on 3 January.

Interim President Delcy Rodríguez, who previously served as Vice-President under Maduro, assumed office on 5 January and has already signed oil agreements with the United States. She has also agreed to release a "significant number" of political prisoners.

Rodríguez is now advocating for "opening pathways for dialogue" with Europe, which had not recognised Maduro’s re-election in 2024, imposed sanctions on Venezuela, and supported opposition leader María Corina Machado.

In retaliation for the stance of certain countries, Maduro ordered a reduction in the diplomatic presence of France, the Netherlands, and Italy in Venezuela to just three representatives each in 2025.

Foreign Minister Yvan Gil announced on Monday from Miraflores Palace that the Venezuelan government is willing to advance on a "new agenda, one of intense work for the wellbeing of the peoples of Europe and Venezuela."

Diplomats from the EU and the United Kingdom held meetings in Caracas with Rodríguez, her brother and parliamentary leader Jorge Rodríguez, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, and Gil.

Gil stated that both parties agreed on "the necessity of moving towards a productive phase in relations and opening deeper, more intense pathways for dialogue."

