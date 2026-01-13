Most Europeans travel domestically, foreign trips cost thrice more

Credit: Unsplash.com

Nearly 249 million Europeans aged 15 or older took at least one overnight trip for personal reasons in 2024.

That was about 65% of people in that age group, according to new data published by Eurostat on Tuesday.

Most travel stayed within national borders, with 71.3% of all trips classed as domestic.

When Europeans travelled abroad, the vast majority of trips were within the European Union, where 92.2% of foreign trips took place.

Average spending was €303 per person on domestic trips and €1,053 on trips abroad, according to the figures.

New online publication on European tourism

The data features in an online publication, *Tourism trips of Europeans*, which brings together recent statistics on travel patterns across Europe, Eurostat said.

The publication includes breakdowns by traveller demographics and trip characteristics, including destinations, transport and accommodation choices, as well as whether journeys were taken for business or personal reasons and how much was spent.