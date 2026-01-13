Small cities targeted in €60m EU plan to test innovative urban solutions

Credit: Unsplash.com

Urban authorities across Europe are invited to apply for the European Urban Initiative’s fourth “Innovative Actions” call worth €60 million to test small-scale solutions to urban challenges, with a particular focus on small and medium-sized cities.

The call is intended to help cities trial innovative projects, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

It added an updated support framework will be introduced for this fourth edition.

Applicants will be asked to submit project proposals aligned with the EU Agenda for Cities.

Projects must address one of six topics drawn from that agenda: competitiveness, digitalisation, innovation and investment; social inclusion and equality; security, safety and preparedness; affordable, sustainable, decent-quality and inclusive housing and buildings; climate action, environment and clean energy; and mobility, it added.

What the EU Agenda for Cities is

The EU Agenda for Cities is described as a strategic policy framework for sustainable and integrated urban development, the Commission said.

It aims to improve policies affecting cities, strengthen dialogue, and make it easier to access EU support.