Slovenian Prime Minister accused of breaching integrity rules

Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob reacts as he arrives to attend the European Council meeting in Brussels on December 18, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

Slovenia’s anti-corruption commission has accused Prime Minister Robert Golob of violating integrity rules during his term, just two months before crucial elections.

The commission launched an investigation into Golob after the resignation of former Interior Minister Tatjana Bobnar in 2022.

Bobnar alleged that Golob instructed her and the police chief to "cleanse" the police force of officials appointed by the previous government led by Janez Jansa.

According to the commission’s report, Golob acted against the expectations and responsibilities of his office by expressing dissatisfaction in two text messages to Bobnar regarding the staffing situation in the police force.

Golob’s lawyer, Stojan Zdolsek, told the Slovenian press agency STA that the commission’s findings were "illegal" and would be challenged in court.

The commission’s conclusions hold no legal weight unless confirmed by the judiciary, but they have prompted calls for Golob’s resignation from the opposition.

In March 2025, Slovenia’s prosecutors requested a court to investigate Golob over Bobnar’s claims of interference in police recruitment. The court has yet to issue a decision.

Slovenia will hold parliamentary elections on 22 March. Polls indicate that the conservative opposition led by Janez Jansa, a former three-term prime minister and Trump admirer, is ahead of Golob’s centre-left coalition.

