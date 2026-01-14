NATO chief urges closer cooperation between alliance and EU

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte addresses the Renew Europe Global Europe Forum 2026 at the European Parliament

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told a forum at the European Parliament that closer cooperation between NATO and the European Union would help tackle shared security challenges.

Rutte spoke at the Renew Global Europe Forum on 13 January 2026, NATO's press service informed.

He said NATO Allies were investing more in defence, increasing defence industrial production and providing support for Ukraine.

“When we combine our strengths, of NATO and the EU, we can more effectively tackle the many challenges we face,” Rutte declared.

He stated working together would help keep Ukraine “strong today and able to defend itself against any aggression in the future”, and would allow NATO and the EU to “produce more defence capabilities” more quickly.

Talks with MEPs after keynote address

Rutte said NATO and the EU had complementary roles and urged the audience to build on existing cooperation between the two organisations.

After his keynote address, he took questions and discussed current security challenges with Members of the European Parliament and other guests.