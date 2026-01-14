EU launches critical chemicals alliance to tackle supply chain risks

Credit: Unsplash.com

The first General Assembly of the Critical Chemicals Alliance was held on Tuesday at the Chemelot Chemical Park in the Netherlands, convened by European Commission Executive Vice-President Stéphane Séjourné.

The gathering brought together senior representatives from industry, EU member states, regional authorities and civil society, the European Commission announced in a statement.

It marked the formal launch of the alliance under the European Chemicals Industry Action Plan, which was adopted on 8 July 2025.

The plan sets out a strategic framework to modernise and strengthen the competitiveness of Europe’s chemicals sector, described as a “cornerstone” of the EU economy in the statement.

The General Assembly is intended to provide structured, ongoing dialogue to coordinate efforts on maintaining production, addressing capacity risks and driving investment in decarbonisation and innovation.

Focus on supply chains and clean chemical products

The alliance is also tasked with addressing global trade challenges, including “unfair competition” and supply chain dependencies, the statement said.

It will also work on incentives to develop “lead markets” for clean chemical products, meaning demand-led markets designed to encourage production and uptake of lower-emission products.

Membership is open to organisations active in the chemicals industry, including member states, regional authorities, companies, associations, investors, academia and civil society groups.