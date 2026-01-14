EU presses Georgia on excessive force claims, judicial independence

Credit: EEAS

The European Union has urged Georgia to respect freedom of assembly, association and expression, and to investigate allegations of excessive use of force by law enforcement.

The EU said it took note of follow-up information provided by the Chairperson of the Council of Europe’s GR-DEM group, which focuses on democracy issues, and backed her conclusions and a proposed draft decision, according to an EU statement cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Georgian authorities must investigate all allegations of excessive use of force by law enforcement officials and hold those responsible to account, the EU said.

It also called on Georgia to uphold the independence of the judiciary and ensure the right to a fair trial.

Civil society and external backing

Georgia should ensure its civil society can operate “without restrictions” and can engage “actively, inclusively and meaningfully” in policymaking, the EU added.

The EU again encouraged Georgian authorities to implement pending recommendations from the Venice Commission, an advisory body of the Council of Europe that provides legal guidance on constitutional and democratic standards.

The bloc said it was ready to support “the Georgian people’s European aspirations”, adding that the country’s path towards EU accession depended on Georgian authorities reversing their “present course of action.”

Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Norway, San Marino, Ukraine and the United Kingdom aligned themselves with the EU statement.