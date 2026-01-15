Thursday 15 January 2026
EU carbon tax revenue triples in six years

By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Credit: Unsplash.com

Revenue from carbon dioxide-related taxes in the EU rose from €15 billion in 2017 to €51 billion in 2023.

Carbon dioxide taxes are charged on the carbon content of fossil fuels, and their share of the EU’s overall energy taxes increased from 6.0% in 2017 to 19.7% in 2023, Eurostat announced in a release on Thursday.

In 2023, businesses paid 76.4% of these carbon taxes, while households contributed 22.3% and non-residents 1.3%.

The biggest shares came from the energy sector — defined as the supply of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning — which accounted for 30.1% of the total, followed by manufacturing at 29.4%.

Revenue from carbon dioxide-related taxes in the EU, 2017-2023 (billion €, current prices). Chart. See link to the full dataset below.

Who paid the most in 2023

The breakdown shows most carbon tax revenue was collected from economic activity rather than household consumption in 2023, with businesses contributing more than three-quarters of the total, Eurostat said.

The figures were published alongside the statistical office’s 2024 update that nearly 50% of EU electricity came from renewables.

Carbon dioxide-related taxes by tax payer in the EU, 2023 (%, by economic activities and households). Chart. See link to the full dataset below.

