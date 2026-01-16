International visitors drove EU tourism growth in 2025

Credit: Unsplash.com

Tourists spent an estimated 3.08 billion nights in EU accommodation in 2025, up by 61.5 million — or 2% — on the year before.

The increase was driven mainly by international visitors, whose overnight stays rose by 46.1 million, while nights spent by domestic guests increased by 15.4 million, Eurostat reported on Friday.

International guests accounted for 49% of tourism nights in the EU in 2025, compared with 51% for domestic travellers.

Hotels and similar accommodation made up the biggest share of stays, with 1.9 billion nights, or 63% of the total.

Holiday dwellings and other short-stay accommodation recorded 743 million nights (24%), while campsites accounted for 413 million (13%), it added.

Changes across EU countries

Nights spent in tourist accommodation rose in nearly all EU countries in 2025 compared with 2024, according to Eurostat.

The biggest increases were recorded in Malta (up 10%), Poland (up 7%) and Latvia (up 6%), while Romania saw a 1% fall and Ireland a 2% drop.