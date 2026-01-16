MEPs challenge EU plan to reshape funding flows in 2028–2034 budget

Credit: TeaMeister/Flickr.

MEPs will question three European Commission vice-presidents and commissioners on plans to bundle major EU funding streams into national “envelopes” for the 2028-2034 budget at a joint committee meeting in Strasbourg on 19 January.

The meeting will bring together the Parliament’s budget, regional development, and agriculture and rural development committees, and will be streamed online, according to Thursday's briefing on next week’s plenary session from the European Parliament.

The MEPs are set to discuss proposals for combining regional, agricultural and other funds into national allocations — described as national and regional partnership plans — with Commission Executive Vice-President Raffaele Fitto, and Commissioners Piotr Serafin and Christophe Hansen.

The proposal was tabled by the Commission on 16 July 2025 as part of negotiations on the EU’s next long-term budget, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), covering 2028 to 2034.

The Parliament has appointed three rapporteurs — the MEPs who lead its work on a file — to steer its handling of the plan: Karlo Ressler, Andrey Novakov and Elsi Katainen.

What Parliament has already said about the plan

In a plenary debate on 12 November 2025, MEPs said regions and local authorities should have a strong role in deciding how funds are designed and spent, the briefing said.

The MEPs also said the Parliament should keep oversight of spending to ensure it delivers “European added value”, while warning that rural areas and the regions most in need should not lose dedicated funding under the new model.

Separately, the Parliament is preparing an interim report on the multiannual budget negotiations that is expected to be adopted during the 25 – 29 May 2026 plenary session.